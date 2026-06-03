Satish Jarkiholi likely to become KPCC chief while joining new Karnataka cabinet

BELAGAVI: Sources indicate that Congress MLA from Yamakanmardi, Satish Jarkiholi, will be sworn in as a cabinet minister on Wednesday and is also set to be appointed president of the KPCC.

However, despite securing a cabinet berth, Jarkiholi is unlikely to retain the Public Works Department portfolio that he handled in the previous government headed by Siddaramaiah. Sources said Jarkiholi’s dual role as minister and KPCC president had encountered stiff resistance from a section of the state Congress leadership.

Nevertheless, Shivakumar is understood to have personally backed Jarkiholi’s demand and convinced the party leadership to approve the arrangement, underlining the political importance of the influential north Karnataka strongman in the new power structure. Another notable change is likely to involve Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The Belagavi district leader, who served as Minister for Women and Child Development in the outgoing cabinet, is expected to be appointed Political Secretary to the Chief Minister.