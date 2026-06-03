Will continue to work with sincerity, commitment: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, said he will continue to work with sincerity and commitment to build a progressive, inclusive, and prosperous Karnataka that reflects the values they collectively stand for.

Taking to social media platform X, the CM-designate stated that under the leadership of the Gandhi family and with the blessings of the people of Karnataka, he will continue to work with sincerity and commitment. He said the Gandhi family has played a defining role in his political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in him at different stages of his life.

Earlier, speaking to a news agency in New Delhi, Shivakumar said, “The faith and confidence the people of this country have shown me, I am very much obliged, and I have to do a lot of hard work and deliver. I know the roads will not be so easy. It will be difficult, but still I have to manage things. I hope the people of Karnataka have confidence in me. I have to do my job. I’ll do it very sincerely and with a lot of dedication.”

“I often reflect on Shri Rajiv Gandhi avaru, who saw potential in a young worker even before I could see it in myself. His encouragement gave me the confidence to dream bigger and dedicate myself to public service. The greatest leaders are those who identify possibilities in others and inspire them to rise beyond their own expectations. Rajiv Gandhi did exactly that for me,” he posted on X.