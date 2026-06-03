Will continue to work with sincerity, commitment: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, said he will continue to work with sincerity and commitment to build a progressive, inclusive, and prosperous Karnataka that reflects the values they collectively stand for.
Taking to social media platform X, the CM-designate stated that under the leadership of the Gandhi family and with the blessings of the people of Karnataka, he will continue to work with sincerity and commitment. He said the Gandhi family has played a defining role in his political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in him at different stages of his life.
Earlier, speaking to a news agency in New Delhi, Shivakumar said, “The faith and confidence the people of this country have shown me, I am very much obliged, and I have to do a lot of hard work and deliver. I know the roads will not be so easy. It will be difficult, but still I have to manage things. I hope the people of Karnataka have confidence in me. I have to do my job. I’ll do it very sincerely and with a lot of dedication.”
“I often reflect on Shri Rajiv Gandhi avaru, who saw potential in a young worker even before I could see it in myself. His encouragement gave me the confidence to dream bigger and dedicate myself to public service. The greatest leaders are those who identify possibilities in others and inspire them to rise beyond their own expectations. Rajiv Gandhi did exactly that for me,” he posted on X.
He said he was aware of the challenges ahead as “the world is seeing India through Bengaluru and Karnataka... I will have to take every section of the society together: from the farmer to the woman, to the youth…and a new ‘Yuva Yuga’ will start.” Shivakumar said senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi taught him another important lesson in leadership: true leaders do not stand by you only during moments of success; they stand beside you during your most difficult times, offering strength, encouragement, and unwavering support.
Shivakumar stated that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been a constant source of guidance and inspiration. “His willingness to listen, his conviction in democratic values, and his vision for a more inclusive and compassionate India continue to motivate leaders like me. His support has been a strong pillar throughout my public life,” he stated. He said Priyanka Gandhi’s guidance and encouragement have always been valued.
“For me, the Gandhi family represents different dimensions of leadership, recognising potential, standing by people in difficult times, listening with empathy, and inspiring others through conviction and service. As someone who began as a grassroots worker and has been entrusted today with the responsibility of leading Karnataka, I remain profoundly grateful for their trust and encouragement,” he stated.