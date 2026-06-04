Ajjayya, DK Shivakumar’s guiding force in life

BENGALURU: Saint Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya, revered by devotees of the Sri Kadasiddeshwara Mutt, holds a special place in the heart and mind of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

A long-time devotee of the mutt, popularly known as Ajjayya Mutt, Shivakumar invoking the saint’s name after reaching the pinnacle of his political career would not come as a surprise to those who know him as he has followed the same practice on previous occasions.

The mutt, located at Nonavinakere near Tiptur in Tumakuru district, belongs to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat tradition and is an important spiritual centre in the region.

A prominent Vokkaliga leader, Shivakumar has often spoken about his deep faith in Ajjayya, who he considers a guiding force in his life. He regularly visited the mutt in Tumakuru as well as its Bengaluru branch during important moments in his political career. He has credited the saint’s blessings for helping him overcome personal and political challenges.