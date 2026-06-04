DKS era begins in Karnataka, 13 ministers take oath

BENGALURU: Sixty-four-year-old Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar on Wednesday took the oath as the 18th chief minister of the state of Karnataka.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan, also saw Dr G Parameshwara taking the oath as the deputy chief minister, marking his second stint at that.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar and a council of 13 ministers, including Dr G Parameshwara, with the other 12 being KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil.

However their portfolios are yet to be allotted, while the list of additional ministers in the next phase is expected to be done after the June 18 polls to four Rajya Sabha seats of Karnataka and the biennial elections for seven MLC seats.

While UT Khader and Dr Yathindra are newly inducted ministers under Shivakumar, the rest have served as ministers in the former CM Siddaramaiah’s cabinet previously. Notably, four legislators representing Bengaluru made it to Shivakumar’s partial cabinet in the first phase, raising hopes for the city’s development.

Holding a copy of the Indian Constitution, Shivakumar took the oath in the name of his deity ‘Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya Swamy’ at 4.14 pm.

Before taking oath, he bowed before the gathering and offered floral tributes to Ajjayya’s portrait prominently present on the dais. Parameshwara, a Dalit face of the government, took oath in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar, architect of the Indian constitution, which evoked huge cheers from the gathering.

Shivakumar will now be the CM for the remaining term of one year and ten months ahead of the 2028 assembly polls.