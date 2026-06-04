Hold GBA polls at earliest, ex-MP tells government

BENGALURU: Chairman of the Fifth State Finance Commission and former Member of Parliament Dr C Narayanaswamy on Wednesday urged the newly formed state cabinet to conduct the long-pending Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections at the earliest, stating that the delay had deprived Bengaluru of nearly Rs 10,000 crore in Central financial assistance.

Dr Narayanaswamy raised the issue while delivering the keynote address on “Devolution of Funds to Local Bodies – Report of the Fifth Karnataka State Finance Commission”, organised by the Karnataka Regional Branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in collaboration with Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.

He appealed to the state’s new Chief Minister to accord priority to the issue and secure the grants due from the Centre.

“The 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, implemented in 1993, ushered in a new era of empowerment and decentralisation of power for local bodies,” Dr Narayanaswamy said.

He added that Karnataka’s failure to comply with the conditions laid down by the 15th Finance Commission had led to the withholding of grants, resulting in a financial setback and affecting developmental works undertaken by local bodies.

Chairman of Bengaluru Business Corridor L K Atheeq said the state government spends nearly Rs 1 lakh crore annually on social justice guarantee schemes, subsidies and pension commitments.