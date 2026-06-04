In stepping down, Siddaramaiah rose higher

Indian polity has seen many leaders demit office midway through their tenure amid bickering, bruised egos and bitter confrontations. Siddaramaiah’s decision to make way for DK Shivakumar, in keeping with an understanding reached with the Congress high command, had generated immense curiosity across the country. Many expected a confrontation that could weaken the Congress.
However, Siddaramaiah disappointed those expectations. Displaying rare statesmanship, and much against his carefully cultivated image of a tough political strategist, he stunned critics by handing over the baton with a smile and warm hug to Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi.
For perhaps the first time in recent political history, an outgoing chief minister stepping down midway through his tenure shared a cordial lunch and friendly banter with those who had worked to bring his political innings as chief minister to a close.
Siddaramaiah remained stoic after being informed by the party high command that he would have to step down. This was despite the fact that a majority of ministers, MLAs and party leaders appealed to him, and some even demanded that he assert himself and not sacrifice his position. He refused to utter a single word of protest. Instead, he simply said, “Thank you. I will not go back on my word,” and quietly left the hall.
By the end of the day, he had even succeeded in convincing some of his ardent admirers to accept the decision.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that formally endorsed the transition, witnessed scenes rarely seen in Indian politics. Members gave the Mysuru stalwart a standing ovation as he entered the Vidhana Soudha hall to step down from the CLP leadership, a position he had held for 18 long years.
AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the Congress family salutes Siddaramaiah for his rare gesture, which had set a new benchmark in Indian politics.
The meeting was packed with emotion as senior leaders praised the AHINDA champion for his commitment to social justice and welfare-oriented governance, assuring that his flagship programmes would continue.
“The Congress will not allow Siddaramaiah to rest,” Venugopal remarked, indicating that the party would continue to use his experience and leadership.
Siddaramaiah’s stature has risen several notches following his decision to step down. This became evident when he arrived in Delhi immediately after tendering his resignation. The warmth and affection he received from the Gandhi family, the AICC president, and other senior leaders reflected the regard he now commands within the party.
The Congress leadership is expected to involve him more closely in shaping national-level strategies and strengthening the party’s efforts against the BJP. The entire episode appears to have had a positive impact on his successor Shivakumar as well, who seemed visibly moved and softened by the developments.
Though the curtains are down on the Siddaramaiah era as chief minister, recent events suggest he will remain a force to reckon with in shaping and guiding both the government and the state’s political landscape. Most ministers and MLAs continue to look up to him as their leader.
Many believe the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar partnership will continue to play a decisive role in future electoral battles, even if Siddaramaiah is no longer the face of the party.
The Gesture
The gesture proved deeply emotional even for political veterans such as Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders. Siddaramaiah’s mature conduct drew admiration across the political spectrum and contrasted sharply with the acrimonious exits often witnessed in Indian politics. Even in the final act, the outgoing chief minister walked away as a winner, choosing to leave on his own terms. He reportedly declined offers of a Rajya Sabha berth and a larger national role, preferring to remain rooted in Karnataka politics.
In one of the most touching moments of the transition, Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, overcome with emotion, sought Siddaramaiah’s blessings by touching his feet -- a gesture rarely seen in such political circumstances. It symbolised not only respect for a senior leader but also the spirit in which the leadership transition was carried out.
(The views are personal)