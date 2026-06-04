In stepping down, Siddaramaiah rose higher

Indian polity has seen many leaders demit office midway through their tenure amid bickering, bruised egos and bitter confrontations. Siddaramaiah’s decision to make way for DK Shivakumar, in keeping with an understanding reached with the Congress high command, had generated immense curiosity across the country. Many expected a confrontation that could weaken the Congress.

However, Siddaramaiah disappointed those expectations. Displaying rare statesmanship, and much against his carefully cultivated image of a tough political strategist, he stunned critics by handing over the baton with a smile and warm hug to Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi.

For perhaps the first time in recent political history, an outgoing chief minister stepping down midway through his tenure shared a cordial lunch and friendly banter with those who had worked to bring his political innings as chief minister to a close.

Siddaramaiah remained stoic after being informed by the party high command that he would have to step down. This was despite the fact that a majority of ministers, MLAs and party leaders appealed to him, and some even demanded that he assert himself and not sacrifice his position. He refused to utter a single word of protest. Instead, he simply said, “Thank you. I will not go back on my word,” and quietly left the hall.

By the end of the day, he had even succeeded in convincing some of his ardent admirers to accept the decision.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that formally endorsed the transition, witnessed scenes rarely seen in Indian politics. Members gave the Mysuru stalwart a standing ovation as he entered the Vidhana Soudha hall to step down from the CLP leadership, a position he had held for 18 long years.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the Congress family salutes Siddaramaiah for his rare gesture, which had set a new benchmark in Indian politics.