Karnataka CM swearing-in-ceremony passes off incident free

BENGALURU: Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony went on peacefully. Traffic movement was normal except for those working in private firms near Vidhana Soudha, as they had to take alternative routes to reach their offices.

Commuters depending on BMTC buses had to walk as movement of vehicles was restricted at KR Circle on Dr BR Ambedkar Road. Those who had come for the event at Lok Bhavan without event passes had to walk the stretch as parking facilities were provided almost three to four kilometers away.

Vehicles without the event passes were parked at the multi-level parking facility at Shivajinagar, UB City parking area, Kanteerava Stadium, Government Arts College premises, Corporation Office Premises and Palace Grounds. Buggies were used to transport celebrities and other dignitaries whose vehicles with event passes were parked at the LH Parking area behind Lok Bhavan, on Nehru Planetarium premises and in the parking bays of Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha.

Around 5.45pm, CM-designate DK Shivkumar went to Vidhana Soudha from Lok Bhavan. He walked from Lok Bhavan till almost the GPO junction, waving to supporters. He got into a government vehicle near the junction, and disembarked at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha.

He waved to supporters and paid his respects to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru by offering floral tributes. Then he boarded a buggy along with a few new ministers to reach Vidhana Soudha. Before entering, Shivakumar offered prayers to Shri Aralikatte Muneshwara Swamy temple on the premises.