Karnataka CM swearing-in-ceremony passes off incident free

BENGALURU: Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony went on peacefully. Traffic movement was normal except for those working in private firms near Vidhana Soudha, as they had to take alternative routes to reach their offices.
Commuters depending on BMTC buses had to walk as movement of vehicles was restricted at KR Circle on Dr BR Ambedkar Road. Those who had come for the event at Lok Bhavan without event passes had to walk the stretch as parking facilities were provided almost three to four kilometers away.
Vehicles without the event passes were parked at the multi-level parking facility at Shivajinagar, UB City parking area, Kanteerava Stadium, Government Arts College premises, Corporation Office Premises and Palace Grounds. Buggies were used to transport celebrities and other dignitaries whose vehicles with event passes were parked at the LH Parking area behind Lok Bhavan, on Nehru Planetarium premises and in the parking bays of Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha.
Around 5.45pm, CM-designate DK Shivkumar went to Vidhana Soudha from Lok Bhavan. He walked from Lok Bhavan till almost the GPO junction, waving to supporters. He got into a government vehicle near the junction, and disembarked at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha.
He waved to supporters and paid his respects to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru by offering floral tributes. Then he boarded a buggy along with a few new ministers to reach Vidhana Soudha. Before entering, Shivakumar offered prayers to Shri Aralikatte Muneshwara Swamy temple on the premises.
Only vehicles with passes were allowed to enter Lok Bhavan Road as police had barricaded GPO Circle. Seating arrangements were made for the public on one side of Lok Bhavan Road. Senior police officials were seen attending to guests coming in through the road. Police were also stationed on both sides of Dr BR Ambedkar Veedhi, Queens Road and Lok Bhavan Road. Both sides of the roads were completely barricaded. The public was not allowed to take their vehicle on to these roads and had to walk on the pavements.
City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh held inspections during the past three days to review the security arrangements and crowd management measures. He also reviewed CCTV coverage and live monitoring arrangements, as well as barricading and emergency response. These measures were intended to enable real-time monitoring, early identification of crowd pressure points and swift intervention when required.