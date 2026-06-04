Karnataka Lok Bhavan chock-a-block on DKS’ oath-taking day

BENGALURU: Thousands of Congress supporters and DK Shivakumar followers from across the state, in general, and Kanakapura in particular, gathered outside Lok Bhavan to catch a glimpse of their favourite leader’s swearing-in ceremony. Supporters raised slogans in support of Shivakumar while watching the ceremony on LED screens installed outside Lok Bhavan. Firecrackers were also burst to celebrate the occasion.

Around 1pm, supporters of DK Shivakumar began arriving near Lok Bhavan and Vidhana Soudha. By 3pm, the roads leading to the venue were packed with the crowd an folk art performers.

Supporters thronging the Lok Bhavan Road raised slogans in support of Shivakumar, referring to him as “DK”. The chief minister designate arrived at the Lok Bhavan around 3.20 pm After DK Shivakumar took the oath of office, laddus were distributed among supporters.

A die-hard fan of Shivakumar, Giri Gowda from Hanumapura in Tumakuru, tattooed the date and time of DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in on his arm. He said he is a huge admirer of DK Shivakumar for his work and leadership.

“Out of my love and admiration for him becoming the CM, I tattooed the date and time of his swearing-in ceremony. I will try to meet him today,” he said.

Supporters of Shivakumar from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga painted their faces with letters, “DKS”, while several other supporters wore T-shirts printed with his photograph and captions hailing him as the new CM.