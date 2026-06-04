Karnataka Muslim leaders seek better representation, demand five ministerial posts; warns Congress of backlash

A day after the swearing-in of the new Karnataka Cabinet headed by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, leaders of the Muslim community have raised a demand for adequate representation in the government, seeking five ministerial posts for Congress leaders from the community.

Noting that the community has extended significant support to the Congress party over the years, Muslim religious leaders on Wednesday called for the induction of senior Congress leaders, including B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan, N A Harris, Tanveer Sait and Saleem Ahmed into the DK Shivakumar-led ministry.

The demand was raised at a gathering of Muslim leaders and clerics at the Hazrat Syed Fateh Shah Wali Dargah in Bellinagar here on Wednesday evening.

"If five Muslims are not given places in the Cabinet, then you will face serious consequences in the days ahead. I want to make it clear that you yourselves will be responsible for that situation," one of the religious leaders said while addressing the gathering.

The leaders maintained that the Muslim community had played a key role in bringing the Congress to power in Karnataka and deserved greater representation in the government.

"All of us Muslims came together and voted with the belief that Congress should form the government in Karnataka. We helped bring this government to power. We are asking that the remaining four senior leaders from our community also be given ministerial positions. Today, all of us have gathered here and made this request collectively. We are going to continue pursuing this demand together," another cleric said.