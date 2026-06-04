Karnataka Muslim leaders seek better representation, demand five ministerial posts; warns Congress of backlash

A day after the swearing-in of the new Karnataka Cabinet headed by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, leaders of the Muslim community have raised a demand for adequate representation in the government, seeking five ministerial posts for Congress leaders from the community.
Noting that the community has extended significant support to the Congress party over the years, Muslim religious leaders on Wednesday called for the induction of senior Congress leaders, including B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan, N A Harris, Tanveer Sait and Saleem Ahmed into the DK Shivakumar-led ministry.
The demand was raised at a gathering of Muslim leaders and clerics at the Hazrat Syed Fateh Shah Wali Dargah in Bellinagar here on Wednesday evening.
"If five Muslims are not given places in the Cabinet, then you will face serious consequences in the days ahead. I want to make it clear that you yourselves will be responsible for that situation," one of the religious leaders said while addressing the gathering.
The leaders maintained that the Muslim community had played a key role in bringing the Congress to power in Karnataka and deserved greater representation in the government.
"All of us Muslims came together and voted with the belief that Congress should form the government in Karnataka. We helped bring this government to power. We are asking that the remaining four senior leaders from our community also be given ministerial positions. Today, all of us have gathered here and made this request collectively. We are going to continue pursuing this demand together," another cleric said.
The gathering noted that Assembly Speaker U T Khader had already been accommodated in a prominent constitutional position and argued that four other senior Muslim Congress leaders should also be inducted into the Cabinet.
Addressing reporters another religious leader said Muslims constituted a sizeable section of Karnataka's population and had consistently backed the Congress.
"All of us unitedly vote for the Congress party and help it win elections. If you fulfil this demand, it will be good for everyone in the future," he said.
The clerics also highlighted the long association of the leaders concerned with the Congress and their contributions to both the party and the community.
"For the last 35 to 40 years, these leaders have stood firmly with the Congress party. They have contributed both to the community and to the Congress party. Therefore, our expectation is that these five senior leaders should be given an appropriate position and recognition," a speaker at the event said.
The organisers said Saleem Ahmed, Zameer Ahmad Khan, N A Harris and Tanveer Sait were among the senior-most Muslim leaders in the Congress and deserved representation in the Cabinet.
"If five ministerial posts are not given, we will show what our strength is," a speaker said, adding that Congress must "repay the debt" owed to the Muslim community for its electoral support.
The religious leaders further warned that if the demand was not accepted, they would launch a statewide agitation.
(With inputs from PTI)