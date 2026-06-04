Monsoon in Kerala today; to hit Karnataka by weekend

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the Southwest Monsoon (SWM) is likely to make its onset over Kerala on Thursday and reach Karnataka within the next two days.

IMD Bengaluru Director-in-Charge Dr N Puviarasan said weather conditions remain favourable for the onset of the monsoon. He noted that factors such as wind pattern, wind speed, and outgoing longwave radiation are conducive to the monsoon’s advance.

“The final date for the onset of the monsoon over Karnataka will be announced on Thursday after assessing the spread of monsoon winds,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. An orange alert has been issued for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Koppal, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The department has advised citizens to remain cautious as thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain are likely in several parts of the state.

According to meteorologists, conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into additional parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and more areas of the southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal around June 4.