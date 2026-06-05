Byrathi to Yathindra – Siddaramaiah’s pet portfolio raises nepo buzz

BENGALURU: In a move that has set tongues wagging in Karnataka’s political corridors, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ensured the transfer of the powerful Urban Development portfolio — long held by his close aide Byrathi Suresh— to his son, MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The decision has ignited speculation among political observers, many of whom suggest there are “no marks for guessing” the motivation behind this reshuffle. A portfolio that was once with a trusted lieutenant is now in the hands of his own son, raising eyebrows about dynastic control.

The timing of the transfer have only added to the intrigue. Insiders point out that one of Siddaramaiah’s final acts as chief minister was to appoint Justice Kulkarni—who headed the one-man judicial commission that gave him a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case — as Chairman of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission.

Political watchers and analysts were swift to allege that the elevation was a quid pro quo arrangement, though no formal charges were established.

The latest portfolio shift has amplified those murmurs. Critics say it reflects a pattern of consolidating influence— first through loyal aides and now through family lines.

Supporters, predictably, describe it as a routine administrative adjustment in the new dispensation under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The move has left analysts wondering about the balance of power within the Congress camp, and also urban development, a department wielding enormous sway over infrastructure projects, land allocation and local bodies.