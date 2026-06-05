Free student pass may burden Karnataka RTCs

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to extend free bus passes to students across the state is expected to impact the finances of the state’s four road transport corporations, which currently earn revenue from nearly seven lakh paying student pass holders every year. However, students are set to benefit from the announcement.

According to a senior KSRTC official, around nine lakh student passes are issued annually across the four transport corporations. Of these, about seven lakh students pay for the passes, while the remaining belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories who already receive free travel benefits.

“On average, a student pass costs around Rs 1,000 per year. With the new announcement, revenue from these seven lakh paying students will no longer reach the corporations,” the official told TNIE.

Data from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) shows that during 2025-26, a total of 1.78 lakh student passes were issued. Of these, 1.41 lakh were issued to students from the general category, around 31,000 to SC students and nearly 5,000 to ST students.

The decision to provide free bus passes to all school and college students is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden on families, particularly those from low and middle-income households.