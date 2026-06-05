Fresh dissent within Karnataka Congress as portfolio allocation rattles DKS cabinet

BENGALURU: The newly formed DK Shivakumar government in Karnataka faced its first signs of internal dissent on Friday after veteran Congress leader KH Muniyappa publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation of portfolios, saying seniority had not been given due consideration, hours after senior minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned over the same issue.

The developments unfolded as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru to accompany AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge during the filing of his nomination papers for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections at Vidhana Soudha.

DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and newly appointed KPCC president BK Hariprasad received the Lok Sabha LoP at Kempegowda International Airport. Soon after his arrival, Rahul held discussions with senior Congress leaders in an effort to defuse the emerging discontent over the Cabinet portfolio allocations.

Earlier in the day, BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the cabinet after expressing dissatisfaction with the portfolio allocated to him. Reddy had been expecting the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was instead assigned Major and Medium Irrigation (Water Resources).

However, the portfolio went to Krishna Byre Gowda, who is seen as a preferred choice of the Congress high command. Following the allocation, Reddy submitted his resignation letter to the office of CM's Additional Chief Secretary, Tushar Giri Nath, at Vidhana Soudha.

In the aftermath of Reddy's resignation, senior Congress leader Muniyappa also openly expressed dissatisfaction after being assigned the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, a department he had held in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Instead, Muniyappa had been seeking the Social Welfare or Agriculture portfolio in the new Congress government. Notably, the SC community stalwart was also in the race for the Deputy CM’s post, which eventually went to his junior and SC leader G Parameshwara.