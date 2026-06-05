Fresh dissent within Karnataka Congress as portfolio allocation rattles DKS cabinet

BENGALURU: The newly formed DK Shivakumar government in Karnataka faced its first signs of internal dissent on Friday after veteran Congress leader KH Muniyappa publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation of portfolios, saying seniority had not been given due consideration, hours after senior minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned over the same issue.
The developments unfolded as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru to accompany AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge during the filing of his nomination papers for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections at Vidhana Soudha.
DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and newly appointed KPCC president BK Hariprasad received the Lok Sabha LoP at Kempegowda International Airport. Soon after his arrival, Rahul held discussions with senior Congress leaders in an effort to defuse the emerging discontent over the Cabinet portfolio allocations.
Earlier in the day, BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the cabinet after expressing dissatisfaction with the portfolio allocated to him. Reddy had been expecting the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was instead assigned Major and Medium Irrigation (Water Resources).
However, the portfolio went to Krishna Byre Gowda, who is seen as a preferred choice of the Congress high command. Following the allocation, Reddy submitted his resignation letter to the office of CM's Additional Chief Secretary, Tushar Giri Nath, at Vidhana Soudha.
In the aftermath of Reddy's resignation, senior Congress leader Muniyappa also openly expressed dissatisfaction after being assigned the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, a department he had held in the previous Siddaramaiah government.
Instead, Muniyappa had been seeking the Social Welfare or Agriculture portfolio in the new Congress government. Notably, the SC community stalwart was also in the race for the Deputy CM’s post, which eventually went to his junior and SC leader G Parameshwara.
Speaking to reporters, Muniyappa alleged that seniority had not been taken into account while allocating portfolios.
“Portfolios are not allocated properly, seniority hasn't been maintained. Ramalinga Reddy has won eight times, I have won eight times... they should have looked at this in a balanced way,” he said.
Appealing to the Congress high command, especially Kharge, he added: “I request the All India Congress President, you are in a mother's position, you must treat all children equally and maintain seniority.”
“I will request Rahul Gandhi to change the portfolios given today and provide ones that are helpful for serving the people,” he urged.
On his loyalty to the party, Muniyappa said: “I have a long 50-year association and loyalty with the party. I am a disciplined soldier. I have only requested that the disparities be corrected, that is all.”
Muniyappa is reportedly seeking a change of portfolio and is interested in either the Social Welfare or Agriculture departments, which have not yet been allocated. The Cabinet expansion to fill the remaining 20 vacancies is expected after the June 18 elections to four Rajya Sabha seats and seven Legislative Council seats in Karnataka.
After offering prayers to Bengaluru deity Annamma, D K Shivakumar spoke to the media and hinted at a possible reshuffle of portfolios, particularly that of Reddy.
He observed that Reddy, being from an urban background, may not be comfortable handling the Irrigation portfolio.
“Because he's not from a rural area but has been given Irrigation. He feels that he needs something to work for the welfare of the urban sector. I'll speak to him. He's a great friend and an important leader. I will sort it out,” Shivakumar said.
Another senior leader, K J George, who is also considered close to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, is reportedly unhappy about retaining the Energy portfolio, which he handled previously. In addition, he has also been assigned the Tourism Development portfolio.