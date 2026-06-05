Gadag man dishes out treat for DK Shivakumar’s victory

GADAG : A follower of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who runs an egg rice joint in Ramenahalli of Mundargi taluk, served a non-veg meal to the whole village on Wednesday night. Ningaraj Nimbannavar, who spent Rs 45,000 to serve the food, had earlier promised to his friends and villagers that he would distribute free meals once DK Shivakumar took oath as the chief minister.

Ningaraj Nimbannavar, who spent Rs 45,000 to serve the food, had earlier promised to his friends and villagers that he would distribute free meals once DK Shivakumar took oath as the chief minister. On Wednesday night, Nimbannavar prepared chicken, mutton and egg rice for the villagers.

Dhanesh Ranatur, a resident of Ramenahalli who attended Nimbannavar’s treat, said, “Ningaraj is a fan of DKS and he has invited all of us after Shivakumar became the chief minister. Many villagers attended the dinner programme. He prepared chicken, mutton and egg rice. Ningaraj is not a rich man. He earns less, but his respect for his leader is amazing. Many villagers appreciated his gesture.”

Nimbannavar said, “I am a big fan of DK Shivakumar. I have been waiting for this moment. Finally he has become the CM, so I gave a party to all my fellow villagers.”