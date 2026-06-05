GOP followed ‘one person, one post’ policy: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that he did not lose out on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president’s post, asserting that it had been clear for months that the party would follow its ‘one person, one post’ principle.

Satish on Thursday said that the Congress high command’s decision to appoint MLC BK Hariprasad as KPCC president was in line with the party’s norms and should not be viewed as a setback for him. “People are saying the KPCC post slipped away from me. That is not the case. The party leadership had made its position clear nearly two months ago,” Satish said.

According to Satish, the issue gained traction only because there was uncertainty over cabinet berths in the final stages of government formation. Satish pointed out that holding the KPCC presidency was not a prerequisite for occupying the state’s highest office.

He cited the example of Siddaramaiah, who became CM, without serving as KPCC president.