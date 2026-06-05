Karnataka land survey officials attacked at Chincholi’s border village

KALABURAGI: A tense situation prevailed at Shadipur area of Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday after villagers from the Telangana border hurled stones at a team of Karnataka officials during a survey of disputed land in Shadipur village.

Sources told TNIE that a team of officials led by Sedam Assistant Commissioner Prabhu Reddy and Deputy Director of the Land Records Department Mahesh had gone to survey the disputed land in Survey No 126 and 127 of Shadipur village.

They said some people including men and women from Umla Nayak Thanda of Tandur taluk in Vikarabad district of Telangana bordering Shadipur protested and hurled stones at them.

No one was injured in the incident, the protesters argued with the officials and demanded that the officials of both the states conduct a joint survey as the land is disputed.

In the wake of the tense situation, the team of officials suspended the survey work and returned from the spot. The dispute over the boundaries and rights of this land, which was allotted to the landless farmers by the Karnataka government about 24 years ago, is ongoing.

Chincholi Tehsildar Subbanna Jamkhandi, Kunchavaram PSI Venkata Nayak, Revenue Department Inspector Arif and his staff, police personnel and Shadipur villagers were present during the survey.