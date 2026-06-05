Kharge, Pawan Khera, Mansoor cleared for Karnataka Rajya Sabha seats

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to ensure smooth filing of nominations for key seats in the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha. Party sources indicate that Gandhi’s visit aims to iron out last-minute details ahead of the polls.

The high command is particularly focused on nominations involving senior leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Bangalore Central candidate Mansoor Khan, and national AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera, primarily for the Rajya Sabha with the party poised to win three of four seats from Karnataka.

For the seven MLCs to be elected from the Assembly quota, the Congress has so far fielded only four candidates -- BK Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamakanur, PV Mohan and Shivanna Malavalli. There are now discussions within the party about fielding a fifth candidate before the June 8 nomination deadline.

In Karnataka’s 224-member Assembly, there are two vacancies -- one is due to the death of minister and Hiriyur MLA D Sudhakar.

An MLC candidate requires 29 first-preference votes under the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system to get elected. The ‘Droop quota’ formula -- (Total valid votes / (Number of seats + 1)) + 1 -- translates to this threshold when seven seats are in play.

With approximately 136-140 MLAs supporting Congress (including independents), the party falls just four votes short of comfortably securing a fifth seat on first-preference votes alone. Party strategists believe that by putting up a fifth candidate, they can stretch their numbers and potentially clinch an extra seat, and are headed for a comfortable majority in the Upper House.