Panel seeks national policy to save Western Ghats

BENGALURU: The Western Ghats (WG) Conservation Task Force Committee has proposed a national policy for the conservation of the UNESCO World Heritage landscape in Karnataka and other states.

The committee penned a letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, government of Karnataka and states through which the Ghats spread across 1600km -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, about 75% of the mountain mass is in Karnataka.

Experts working on the protection of the Sahyadri range have repeatedly pointed to fragmentation of the landscape, not just because of mega linear projects, but also commercial developments, particularly the rising number of resorts and homestays in and around the Ghats.

“Though this looks small, a close analysis has found it to be a major problem. Plots of various dimensions are being converted into resorts and homestays, some are legal and some are not.

There is a need to have a policy involving all six states for protection of the landscape, hence a national policy has been proposed,” said Mohammed Tabrez Alam Shariff, committee chairman.

He said there are no guidelines on how many homestays and resorts can come up. The policy will ensure that checks and balances are in place. In Karnataka, a large number has mushroomed in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and surrounding areas.