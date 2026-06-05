Southwest monsoon arrives in Karnataka, yellow & orange alert issued

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alert for rain for most parts of Karnataka for the next two days owing to the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala and Karnataka on June 4.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain, coupled with thundershowers and gusty winds, over most parts of Karnataka.

IMD-Bengaluru director in-charge, N Puviarasan, said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced to parts of Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mahe, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Comorin area and Bay of Bengal on June 4.

He said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon during the next 2-3 days and it will cover the entire Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, more areas in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Bay of Bengal.

According to data, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over Goa adjoining east central Arabian Sea. There is also a trough over Marathwada to central Arabian Sea across Konkan and Goa. There is also an upper air circulation over south Telangana and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another over north Andaman Sea.

The IMD had earlier forecast that the monsoon would hit Kerala either on May 26 or 27. The weathermen also cautioned that the southwest monsoon will be weak owing to the El Nino this season.