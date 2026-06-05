Those who want power can go with DK Shivakumar, says KPCC chief Hariprasad

Dynamic between CM & KPCC chief challenge for Cong brass

The Congress high command has a challenge ahead—the coordination and dynamic between CM Shivakumar and KPCC chief BK Hariprasad. They are poles apart in their approach to Hindutva and it would be a nervy test for the high command to keep the party and the government on the same page in the run up to the 2028 Assembly polls.

Hariprasad had switched to the Siddaramaiah camp a year before. Now, the Siddaramaiah camp is likely to align with Hariprasad creating another power centre. But it is to be seen how long Siddaramaiah’s sway over his supporters will sustain, say analysts.

According to party insiders, Hariprasad may continue his arm-twisting approach with DK Shivakumar but will be nudged by the high command. Both of them are the picks of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi and her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Wayanad

MP. Hariprasad, a leader without mass base, has been made the KPCC chief to ensure that there will be no more power centres in the state, they added.

Hariprasad has to rely on Shivakumar to mobilise resources to run the show.

While addressing the party workers, Shivakumar has said that he will continue to be part and parcel of the party’s affairs. “For the party to do well in elections, Shivakumar’s support is inevitable,” a Congress leader said.

Hariprasad is likely to continue to attack the RSS over Hindutva issues which would be branded by the opposition as Muslim appeasement.

Shivakumar is likely to pursue his ‘soft Hindutva’ approach if Wednesday’s swearing in ceremony was any indication. Scores of Hindu religious heads attended the event at the insistence of Shivakumar. But electorally it is to be seen how the conflicting approaches strike a chord with the voters which may give rich dividends or spell doom for the party, according to analysts.

The BJP, in all probability, would mock the Congress to drive home a point that the party’s dual approach is just a symbolism to appease the voters, they observed.

The Congress high command has a challenge ahead—the coordination and dynamic between CM Shivakumar and KPCC chief BK Hariprasad. They are poles apart in their approach to Hindutva and it would be a nervy test for the high command to keep the party and the government on the same page in the run up to the 2028 Assembly polls.