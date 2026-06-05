Three from Andhra Pradesh killed in accident near Karnataka's Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Three members of a family were killed on the spot and three others injured when the SUV they were travelling in hit a Maruti Omni van and overturned near Kenkere Gollarahatti Gate in Huliyar town of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased are Sowmya, from Cuddapah district in Andhra Pradesh, and her parents, Gajeshwar Reddy (69) and Indiramma (63) of Kurnool town.

The injured are Sowmya’s husband, Ravikumar Reddy (39), who was driving the vehicle, and their two daughters aged 10 and six years.

The driver of the van also sustained fractures. The SUV rammed into the Omni van after its driver allegedly made a sudden U-turn. The impact caused the SUV to overturn.