Wife of senior IPS officer dies in elephant attack near Gonikoppal in South Coorg

BENGALURU: In a heartbreaking incident, Sandhya Achaya, wife of senior IPS officer Sunil Achaya, succumbed to injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant on her estate in Konankatte, near Gonikoppal in South Coorg.

According to preliminary reports, Sandhya Achaya, in her early fifties, was on her estate along with her estate manager and driver when the elephant suddenly charged at the group. In the ensuing chaos, the manager and driver managed to escape, but Sandhya Achaya was unable to get away and sustained severe injuries.

She later breathed her last at about 10-10.15 am on Friday.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Bindu Mani confirmed to The New Indian Express that police have registered the incident and investigations are underway.

Authorities are examining the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the attack.

A family friend, MT Cariappa speaking to TNIE, expressed grief over the loss and called for stronger preventive measures. “We need to cordon the forest area and ensure that sufficient water and fodder is available to the elephants so that they don't foray into human habitations in search of food. Hundreds of acres of forest area contain eucalyptus and teak, and which animal eats teak and eucalyptus?'' he asked, highlighting long-standing concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region.

He said, "Nagarhole wildlife sanctuary is just a stone's throw from here and how can they not fence the forest area and allow the wild animals to roam around here.''

A planter from Suntikoppa GG Rajendra said, "The forest department needs to ensure that wildlife does not stray out of forest areas and endanger the lives of others. I plan to file a PIL to ensure that wildlife does not stray into estates."

The incident has once again spotlighted the persistent dangers posed by wild elephants in the Coorg region, where coffee estates and human settlements often border forest areas.

Officials are expected to intensify patrolling and assess forest boundaries to prevent such terrible tragedies.