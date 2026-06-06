15 lakh saplings to be planted on Kempegowda Jayanti in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The city marked World Environment Day on Friday with sapling planting drives and calls for ecological awareness and protection. After planting a sapling near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue at Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said 15 lakh saplings will be planted on Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27 and the initiative will be led by the Bangalore Development Authority. He called up every citizen to contribute in making the state green by planting saplings and protecting the environment.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi planted a sapling at Kempegowda International Airport. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Industries minister MB Patil were present.

The Karnataka High Court, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, forest department, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University and Karnataka Veterinary Council launched a large scale environmental initiative, aiming to plant five crore saplings across the state and rejuvenate water sources.

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Justice Vibhu Bakhru inaugurated the event along with Karnataka HC Judge Justice Anu Sivaraman. Justice Bakhru emphasised that environmental conservation and sustainable development are collective responsibilities of all citizens. He observed that the effects of climate change are increasingly evident across the globe.

Former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao planted saplings with schoolchildren at the Government Lower Primary School in Jakkarayanakere in Gandhinagar Assembly constituency. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre also participated in a sapling plantation drive organised by TVS factory near Attibele.

Actor and environmentalist Suresh Hebliker along with EMPRI Director Pramod Katti participated in the celebrations organised by the Institution of Agricultural Technologies.