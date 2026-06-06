AICC President Kharge declares assets worth Rs 38.76 crore in Rajya Sabha nomination affidavit

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has declared total assets worth Rs 38.76 crore in his Rajya Sabha nomination affidavit filed in Bengaluru.
According to the affidavit, Kharge has declared movable assets worth Rs 11.37 crore, including Rs 6.60 crore in his own name, Rs 4.41 crore in the name of his wife Radha Bai, and Rs 36.09 lakh held under a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).
The affidavit further shows that Kharge owns immovable assets worth Rs 8.31 crore, while his wife possesses immovable assets valued at Rs 9.86 crore. The HUF holds immovable assets worth Rs 9.22 crore, taking the total value of immovable assets to Rs 27.39 crore.
Together, the movable and immovable assets amount to Rs 38.76 crore, according to the affidavit.
In addition, Kharge and his wife jointly own gold jewellery and silverware valued at approximately Rs 2.04 crore. The affidavit also states that the couple own agricultural land in Kalaburagi as well as other properties in Bengaluru.
Kharge has declared a self-liability of Rs 10 lakh. The affidavit also lists five pending criminal cases against him, including four FIRs registered in Assam over allegations that statements made during political speeches promoted enmity.
Kharge filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka at the Vidhana Soudha on Friday. The nomination papers were submitted to Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi.
In a powerful demonstration of cohesion within the Karnataka Congress, top party leaders joined Kharge during the filing of his nomination papers.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was present to extend his support, signaling the national leadership’s strong commitment to strengthening the party’s base in the state.
Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has sought a fresh term in the Upper House from Karnataka. His current term is scheduled to end on June 25.
Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the Vidhana Soudha alongside Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders underscored the message of central backing and internal unity.
Large numbers of party workers gathered for the occasion, describing the event as a significant morale booster.
Sources described the development as a “moment of renewed energy” as the party continues its efforts to consolidate its position in Karnataka.
The nominations come ahead of the biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 18. The Congress is confident of an easy victory for its candidates, including Kharge, owing to its numerical strength in the Karnataka Assembly.
Karnataka ministers have expressed confidence that Kharge will be elected unopposed.
The event also provided an opportunity for high-level discussions within the party. Rahul Gandhi reportedly held discussions with senior leaders on emerging internal issues, including cabinet portfolio allocations in the Shivakumar-led government.
Political observers view the coordinated display of strength involving national leaders such as Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, along with senior state leaders, as a sign of a maturing Congress strategy aimed at consolidating its traditionally strong base in Karnataka and effectively countering challenges from the BJP-JD(S).
Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President B.K. Hariprasad announced that he would file his nomination for the Legislative Council on Saturday morning. Both D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to be present.
(With inputs from PTI and ENS)