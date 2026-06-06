AICC President Kharge declares assets worth Rs 38.76 crore in Rajya Sabha nomination affidavit

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has declared total assets worth Rs 38.76 crore in his Rajya Sabha nomination affidavit filed in Bengaluru.

According to the affidavit, Kharge has declared movable assets worth Rs 11.37 crore, including Rs 6.60 crore in his own name, Rs 4.41 crore in the name of his wife Radha Bai, and Rs 36.09 lakh held under a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

The affidavit further shows that Kharge owns immovable assets worth Rs 8.31 crore, while his wife possesses immovable assets valued at Rs 9.86 crore. The HUF holds immovable assets worth Rs 9.22 crore, taking the total value of immovable assets to Rs 27.39 crore.

Together, the movable and immovable assets amount to Rs 38.76 crore, according to the affidavit.

In addition, Kharge and his wife jointly own gold jewellery and silverware valued at approximately Rs 2.04 crore. The affidavit also states that the couple own agricultural land in Kalaburagi as well as other properties in Bengaluru.

Kharge has declared a self-liability of Rs 10 lakh. The affidavit also lists five pending criminal cases against him, including four FIRs registered in Assam over allegations that statements made during political speeches promoted enmity.