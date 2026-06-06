Anjuman-e-Islam seeks Cabinet berth for Zameer Ahmed Khan, greater Muslim representation in Karnataka

DHARWAD: Leaders of the Anjuman-e-Islam have urged the Congress leadership to include former Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in the State Cabinet and ensure greater representation for the Muslim community in the ministry.

The demand comes after Khan’s name did not figure in the first list of ministers announced by the government. They said they plan to exert pressure on the party’s top leadership and seek justice for minority representation.

Anjuman Vice-President Bhaseer Ahmed Jahagirdar and other leaders raised the demand, stating that, besides Khan, four more Muslim legislators should be inducted into the Cabinet. Some have also proposed meeting Congress leader to press for five ministerial berths for Muslim representatives in key portfolios.

They argued that backward classes, minorities and other marginalised communities form the backbone of the Congress party and deserve equitable representation in government.

Bhaseer alleged that certain individuals were conspiring against Khan and expressed disappointment over the omission of his name from the first list of ministers. Congress leader Deepak Chinchore said the Muslim, Dalit and OBC communities constitute a significant support base for Congress and, therefore, deserved adequate representation in the Cabinet.