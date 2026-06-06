As GBA polls near, citizens must put the horse before the cart in Bengaluru

You may have never actually seen a horse cart with the cart before the horse moving on the street. In practice, too, no one has because it won’t go beyond a few metres without toppling or veering off the path. Physics proves it, and nobody with a sane mind would try it, knowing the inconvenience involved in correcting the obvious result. Common sense prevails. That is why it has remained only an adage to press the point on what happens when things are turned around illogically – the lack of common sense.

And yet, it is happening. You may not want to call it the “cart-before-the-horse”, but it is pretty much like that. In the so-far-prevailing style of governance, the policies, decisions and implementations – at worst, the lack of them – force people to mutely endure the poor quality of services and utilities, or their very absence.

That happens because the cart is indeed placed before the horse, and not the other way round. In other words, we have a top-to-bottom system of governance (the cart before the horse) instead of the bottom-top system (the horse before the cart). Simply put, if people cannot drive governance and policies, but allow the government and the authorities to do so without accountability, we end up like the moving cart-before-the-horse spectacle that is bound to topple, or veer off the path.

“But then we have neither toppled nor veered off the path,” one may wager.

Unfortunately, we already have! And the state capital Bengaluru is the living example – albeit analogically – of a toppled cart placed before the horse while trying to move at great speed.