D K Shivakumar discusses faith, says public duties aligned with devotion and service

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that he cannot abandon his Hindu religion and set aside his identity.

He underlined that he respected all religions and that observing Hindu rituals during his oath-taking ceremony was a reflection of personal faith rather than politics.

"Politics is not important to me. What matters is the relationship between an individual and God. Temples and faith are about that relationship. I have reverence for institutions of all religion, whether Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists or Hindus," he told reporters when asked about following Hindu traditions and rituals during his oath-taking ceremony on June 3.

The chief minister said people of every faith observed religious customs and sought blessings on important occasions, adding that he had similarly sought the blessings of all religious leaders before assuming responsibility for the state.

"Can I stop any religion in this state? Can I change my name and abandon my faith? No one can simply give up their religion, irrespective of what faith they belong to," he said.

Referring to the development of the region, Shivakumar said discussions had been held with local bodies and the Kadu Siddeshwara Math on further improvements required in the area.

"Development works worth Rs 35 crore are already under way in the sacred Mallaghatta region. We have discussed with representatives of local bodies and the Kadu Siddeshwara Math authorities about what more needs to be done for the area's development. Necessary assistance will be provided after taking everyone's suggestions," he said.