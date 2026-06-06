‘DK Shivakumar govt will collapse due to infighting’: JDS leader TA Sharavana

BENGALURU: “Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, having resigned in dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation, proves that the new government led by CM DK Shivakumar would be a short-lived government,” senior JDS leader and MLC TA Sharavana has said.

Mocking at the developments, where Reddy has resigned from the cabinet, refusing to accept the Major and Minor Irrigations portfolio and KH Muniyappa openly expressing dissatisfaction over his portfolio, Sharavana said, “Shivakumar and his cabinet are mired in crisis within a few days of coming to power. The Congress has no future”.

He said that the new CM has no control over portfolio allocation and added that the Congress high command has not given Shivakumar any authority and that at every stage, the current government is proving to be a conflict between former CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Sharavana said that not even two supporters of Shivakumar have got a place in the cabinet, calling the government “remote-controlled” under Siddaramaiah and the high command. He predicted that the government is certain to collapse due to infighting.