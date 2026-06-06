Police detain BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during saffron shawl protest

VIJAYAPURA: Police on Friday detained MLA Basanagouda Patil YatnalMLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and several of his supporters near the Darbar High School grounds after they attempted to distribute saffron shawls to students in protest against the state government’s decision to permit the hijab in schools and colleges.

Yatnal, who has been vocal in his opposition to the government’s decision, had announced earlier that he would distribute saffron shawls to students. On Thursday evening, he appealed to supporters to gather near the Darbar High School grounds for the programme.

A large number of supporters assembled at the venue on Friday, leading to tension in the area as they sought to proceed with the distribution.

Yatnal arrived near Darbar College carrying saffron shawls and planned to hand them out to school and college students. Supporters raised slogans backing the initiative as they gathered outside the school premises.

Police intervened before the shawls could be distributed, preventing the supporters from moving ahead with the programme. The move led to a brief confrontation between the police and Yatnal’s supporters, creating a tense atmosphere.