Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka leaders rally behind Kharge as he files RS nomination

BENGALURU: In a powerful demonstration of cohesion within the Karnataka Congress, top leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was present to extend his support, signaling the national leadership’s strong commitment to bolstering the party’s base in the state.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, submitted his papers for a fresh term in the Upper House from Karnataka. His term is set to end on June 25.

Rahul’s presence at the Vidhana Soudha alongside Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, and other senior leaders amplified the message of central backing and internal solidarity.

A large numbers of party workers turned out, describing the event as a significant morale booster.

Sources highlighted it as a “moment of renewed energy” amid ongoing efforts to consolidate the party in Karnataka. The nominations come ahead of the biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 18. The Congress expects smooth sailing for its candidates, including Kharge, thanks to its numerical strength in the Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka ministers have expressed confidence that Kharge will be elected unopposed. The event also served as a platform for high-level discussions. Rahul engaged with senior leaders to address emerging internal concerns, including cabinet portfolio allocations in the Shivakumar government.

Political observers see this coordinated show of strength — involving national figures like Kharge and Rahul with state stalwarts — as indicative of a maturing Congress strategy to consolidate its base Karnataka which has been traditionally strong and effectively counter rival challenges especially from the BJP-JDS.

Karnataka Pradesh Congresss Committee President BK Hariprasad said he will be filing his nomination to the Legislative Council on Saturday morning. Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to be present.