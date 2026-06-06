Security breach in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve as rowdy hosts liquor party

MYSURU: A serious security breach has allegedly come to light in the Maddur Range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve after a rowdy-sheeter from Gundlupet and his associates were reportedly found hosting a liquor party near an Anti-Poaching Camp (APC), an area where public entry is strictly prohibited.
The incident has sparked criticism of the Forest Department, with residents questioning how individuals with criminal backgrounds gained access to a highly restricted and ecologically sensitive forest zone.
According to sources, Gundlupet police station rowdy-sheeter Satish, along with his associates Gangadhar and Chetan, allegedly entered the Hulikatte area in the Maddur Range and consumed alcohol in front of an anti-poaching camp. The area is known for frequent wildlife movement and is considered a sensitive zone within the tiger reserve.
Photographs purportedly showing the trio consuming alcohol inside the forest have surfaced, raising concerns over security and monitoring mechanisms in the reserve. Public access to the interior stretches of Bandipur is heavily restricted, and entry to anti-poaching camps is generally limited to authorised personnel.
5 HURT IN LEOPARD ATTACK IN HASSAN, CAT
Hassan: Five farmers were injured after a leopard that strayed into Ankavalli village in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district attacked them in broad daylight on Friday. According to forest officials, the leopard entered the village early in the morning and remained hidden in a cowshed.The situation turned tense when villagers gathered around the shed, reportedly disturbing the animal.
The leopard suddenly emerged from its hiding place and charged at the crowd, attacking Navin, Nagaraj, Jayamma, Vasantamma and Shreyas Gowda. The animal chased the victims in different parts of the village before forest personnel could intervene.
The injured were shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are said to be recovering. A team of forest officials led by Conservator of Forests Edukondalu and Range Forest Officer Dilip Kumar rushed to the spot with a veterinarian, a cage and tranquillising equipment to capture the animal. .The leopard sustained minor injuries to its front leg and tail during the operation.