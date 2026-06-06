Two detained for alleged links with terrorists in Karnataka

DAVANAGERE/TUMAKURU: Two men, suspected to be maintaining links with terror outfits and of being involved in anti-national activities, have been detained by the Tumakuru police.

Acting on intelligence shared by the National Investigative Agency (NIA), the Tumakuru city police arrested Allah Baksh, who hails from Srinagar, in Kyathasandra.

He was allegedly posting provocative messages targeting India and had maintained contacts with terrorists through social media platforms, including X.

Accused went to D’gere for fest

The other accused, Zameer Khan, a resident of Davanagere, too was also arrested by the Tumakuru police. He worked as a mason at Belur in Hassan.

SP HT Shekhar confirmed Zameer’s detention. Zameer had gone to Davanagere for the festival and was reportedly going back to Belur when Tumakuru police intercepted him. Baksh allegedly ‘liked’ anti-national content shared by terrorists abroad. The two accused had kept in touch with each other over X, exchanging messages with the intent of disrupting internal peace.