Both in Tumakuru, CM DK Shivakumar visits Ajjayya, DCM holds roadshow with supporters

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday visited his deity ‘Gangadhara Ajjayya’ at Kadasiddeshwara Mutt at Nonavinakere near Tiptur and fulfilled his vows as he believes that the blessings of the deity helped him get elevated to the top post. His deputy Dr G Parameshwara too was in town, celebrating with his supporters, especially former minister KN Rajanna -- a staunch loyalist of former CM Siddaramaiah.

As the two leaders arrived one after the other, they were given a rousing welcome at the city gateway.

Shivakumar also met astrologer Nagaraja Shastry at Bududeghatta with whom he has a long-time connection, sources said.

“I have come to Kadasiddeshwara Mutt not as CM, but as a devotee. I am not new to the mutt. I have been coming here for the last 25 years. At every stage of my life, I have come here to serve, pray and seek guidance. I have come here on all occasions, before the elections, after the elections and after assuming power. There is a relationship between a devotee and God here,” he told reporters.

Shivakumar said he is ready to contribute to further development of the holy Mallaghatta tank in the region as work worth Rs 35 crore is already underway. He inspected the work there and also at Nonavinakere tank.

“I will not leave my religion, I respect all religions,” he said, when asked what message he sent by following Hindu scriptures during the oath-taking ceremony.