DK Shivakumar takes metro to participate in 'gratitude tour' to thank voters of Kanakapura constituency

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar travelled by metro to Kanakapura on Sunday to thank voters of his constituency.

The 'gratitude tour' is his first visit to Kanakapura, located in neighbouring Bengaluru South district, after taking over as the CM.

Speaking to reporters ahead of boarding the metro rail, he said, "People have brought me from Doddalahalli (his native village) till here. People have got me from Doddalahalli, Sathanur (his earlier assembly segment), Kanakapura, Bengaluru South till here. People there wanted to see me (after becoming CM),I'm not able to give them time, those who have come here to meet me were not able to. I too had requested them not to come to Bengaluru."

"I had told them I will come to meet them. So my first visit is to my constituency to meet my people and express my gratitude to them. It is my duty to express my gratitude to those who have nurtured me politically for last 40 years."

Noting that about 20-25 locations have been identified to meet people during the visit today, the CM said, "I will appoint officials separately to meet them and do their work. People there are politically aware. It is my duty to serve them."