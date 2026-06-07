JDS slams CM DK Shivakumar for no pic of Deputy CM in official ad

TUMAKURU: JDS on Saturday took a dig at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after an official advertisement by the Backward Classes Department in newspapers on former CM D Devaraj Urs featured only the CM’s picture and not that of Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara.

“The true justice of the INC Karnataka party, which constantly preaches about social justice, has been exposed in today’s newspapers! When it was you, your photograph was mandatory. But when a Dalit leader is the Deputy Chief Minister, is there suddenly no space for his photo, Mr Chief Minister? In the very advertisement for a programme honouring Devaraj Urs, who dedicated his entire life to the Backward and Dalit classes, Shivakumar has displayed his arrogance and monopoly by completely omitting the photograph of the current DCM and prominent Dalit leader Dr G Parameshwara,” the JDS posted on the social media platform X.

“Is this the level of neglect shown towards Dalit leaders...even in an official advertisement from the Backward Classes Welfare Department? The public will surely teach a fitting lesson to the arrogance of the Congress which treats Dalits as nothing more than a vote bank,” the JDS added.

The JDS also said that the advertisement on the ‘Bhoo Guarantee’ did not carry the picture of Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.