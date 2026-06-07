Karnataka-Telangana land dispute leaves Shadipur villagers in limbo

KALABURAGI: A land dispute involving villagers of Karnataka and Telangana has affected the livelihood of the SC/ST community at Shadipur in Chincholi taluk.

The Karnataka government had sanctioned 188 acres of land (Survey No 126 and 127) of Shadipur village to 54 people, including SC/STs, land holders and ex-service men at Shadipur in 2002. They were also given ‘pahani’ (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops -- RTC) in their names.

However, neighbouring villagers of Umla Naik tanda from Vikarabad district in Telangana dispute this. A team of officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Sedam Prabhu Reddy (under whose jurisdiction Chincholi taluk falls), Chincholi Tahsildar Subbanna Jamakhandi, Deputy Director of Land Records Mahesh and police officials, visited Shadipur village to demarcate the land on June 3. But the villagers from Umla Naik tanda threw stones, saying the land belonged to them.

Villagers of Shadipur told the officials that mining of red soil is going on illegally on Survey No 126. The team had returned without carrying out its work. Sources said the Chincholi tahsildar has written to the Sedam assistant commissioner, seeking a joint survey of the land in dispute by officials of revenue, land records and mining departments of Karnataka and Telangana. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Ikram

Shariff told TNSE that the dispute will be resolved through talks. If needed, the issue would be brought to the notice of the revenue commissioner, he added.