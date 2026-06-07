KSPCB warns govt departments over use of plastic bottles

BENGALURU: Despite a ban on the use of plastic bottles in all government offices, meetings and events, the usage of these continues to be seen. Taking note of this, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said a notice will be sent out to all government departments, particularly the corporations and district administrations, pointing to the laxity of duty and cautioning them of strict action.

The orders were issued by the state environment and ecology department in September 2018. The KSPCB was assigned as the agency for ensuring its implementation. The orders were issued after an assessment by the state environment and ecology department and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. It was then reported that over two crore bottles were collected annually from such events. The orders also stated that other eco-friendly alternatives should be used like tumbles, glass bottles, water dispensers and so on.

The order aimed to lead by example and reduce the use of plastic bottles by citizens across the state. However, the orders have not been implemented to date. KPSCB Chairman PM Narendra Swamy said the board had issued clear directions to the local authorities to implement the orders. But it has not been done.