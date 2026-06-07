Lobbying intensifies to find spot in Karnataka cabinet, Zameer in Delhi

BENGALURU: Even as the DK Shivakumar government in Karnataka is overcoming its initial crisis over allotment of portfolios as several of the 13 ministers are unhappy, legislators aspiring to enter the cabinet in the possible expansion have started to resort to pressure tactics.

Former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s supporters staged a demonstration in the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru on Saturday. Zameer represents Chamarajpet in the Legislative Assembly.

The police, however, took the agitators into preventive custody. Zameer’s supporters at places like Chitradurga and Raichur also staged demonstrations. They alleged that the Congress high command had done injustice to Zameer after benefiting from his contribution to win the recent Kerala Assembly polls.

Zameer was denied a berth after he was accused by several Congress leaders of indulging in anti-party activities in the Davanagere South bypoll. Also, a purported audio clip in which Zameer is allegedly heard saying that the voters should vote for SDPI or independents went viral.

It is said that Zameer had left for Delhi to meet AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal to stake claim for a ministerial berth during the expansion.

Meanwhile, the supporters of three-time Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad, also the Slum Development Board chairman, staged demonstrations demanding that he made a minister. But he, however, maintained that the demonstration was voluntary.