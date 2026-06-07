Man arrested for making casteist remarks against Home Minister Priyank Kharge

UDUPI: Karkala police have arrested a 48-year-old man, identified as Sudheer Bangera, for allegedly making casteist and objectionable remarks against Home Minister Priyank Kharge on social media.

The accused posted an objectionable comment on the 'Namma Karla' Facebook page on Saturday. According to Karkala police, a case was registered based on a complaint filed by Suresha Chetanahalli.

The accused is a resident of Kervashe Nalkedabettu in Karkala. A post carrying a photograph of Home Minister Priyank Kharge had been uploaded on the Facebook page with the caption: "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not breathe a communalism for the next two years as there is no home minister with a calm temperament."

The complainant alleged that, while responding to the post, the accused made offensive remarks against the Home Minister, who belongs to the Dalit community. The complaint further alleged that the accused attempted to disturb peace and harmony in society, used casteist slurs and issued death threats against the minister.

Based on the complaint, Karkala Town Police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was later produced before a court.