Adding floors will dilute norms, strain infrastructure: Experts

BENGALURU: While the state government has proposed increasing the height of high-rise buildings from the existing 15 metres to 21 metres to promote vertical growth, experts caution that this requires scrutiny, given Bengaluru’s strained civic infrastructure.

They reminded the government of the recent fire tragedy in New Delhi which exposed weak enforcement of norms.

The government had issued a draft notification in this regard on June 4. Convener of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, Sandeep Anirudhan said the government has been repeatedly betraying Bengaluru.

“It appears the Karnataka government has learned little from the recent Delhi fire tragedy, which has exposed the consequences of regulatory dilution and weak enforcement. Instead of strengthening compliance and ensuring accountability, the government is once again proposing amendments that benefit real estate interests and effectively regularise violations.”

“Rather than enforcing planning norms in the larger public interest, the government seems to be weakening them. This creates a dangerous cycle: developers proceed on the expectation that any violations or deviations will eventually be legitimised through subsequent amendments. Such a regulatory culture encourages disregard for the law and undermines respect for planning institutions,” he said.