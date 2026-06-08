Adding floors will dilute norms, strain infrastructure: Experts

BENGALURU: While the state government has proposed increasing the height of high-rise buildings from the existing 15 metres to 21 metres to promote vertical growth, experts caution that this requires scrutiny, given Bengaluru’s strained civic infrastructure.
They reminded the government of the recent fire tragedy in New Delhi which exposed weak enforcement of norms.
The government had issued a draft notification in this regard on June 4. Convener of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, Sandeep Anirudhan said the government has been repeatedly betraying Bengaluru.
“It appears the Karnataka government has learned little from the recent Delhi fire tragedy, which has exposed the consequences of regulatory dilution and weak enforcement. Instead of strengthening compliance and ensuring accountability, the government is once again proposing amendments that benefit real estate interests and effectively regularise violations.”
“Rather than enforcing planning norms in the larger public interest, the government seems to be weakening them. This creates a dangerous cycle: developers proceed on the expectation that any violations or deviations will eventually be legitimised through subsequent amendments. Such a regulatory culture encourages disregard for the law and undermines respect for planning institutions,” he said.
Anirudhan said there is already widespread lawlessness in urban development in Bengaluru, with inadequate infrastructure, recurring flooding, traffic congestion, pressure on water resources and safety concerns.
“At a time when stricter norms are required, the proposed amendment moves in the opposite direction by promoting greater density and reduced safeguards without corresponding investment in public infrastructure,” he said.
He said policies that prioritise short-term commercial interests over public safety, environment and the city’s carrying capacity will lead to deterioration in quality of life and expose Bengalureans to hazards.
“This proposed notification seeks to clarify key planning approval issues, particularly those involving A-Khata sites, family subdivision, amalgamation, setbacks, basement parking, FAR and high-rise buildings,” said advocate Prashanth Mirle.
“The notification affects density, infrastructure load, road width, drain buffers, fire safety, redevelopment potential and neighbourhood planning. Proposals relating to high-rise buildings on roads of 12 metres and above, along with revised setback, basement parking and FAR norms, require careful scrutiny given Bengaluru’s strained civic infrastructure,” Mirle said.
The government has allowed 30 days for objections and suggestions, and both Anirudhan and Mirle insisted that citizens, resident welfare associations, architects, planners, developers and legal professionals must review the draft. “Such regulations must balance ease of approvals with safety, infrastructure capacity, environmental protection and neighbourhood impact,” Mirle said.
Meanwhile, Chief Managing Director of Silverline Realty Farook Mahmood welcomed the relaxation in the height limit amid rising land costs and increasing housing demand. He said this move will enable more homes near the Metro corridor, leading to shorter commutes and less traffic pressure.
“For the city, this means denser, walkable neighbourhoods along transit lines. For developers, this will facilitate viable projects, and for Bengaluru, better use of land and infrastructure. One rule change created space for growth, affordability and sustainability,” he said.
One-time OC relaxation to get Bescom connection
Bengaluru: After the state government issued an order relaxing the occupancy certificate (OC) norms for buildings completed and had applied for the electricity connections on or before May 31, the chief general manager of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has written to chief engineers and other officials concerned to strictly follow the order.
The government on June 6 issued an order stating that residential buildings – ground+3 floors or stilt parking+4 floors – constructed on plots measuring up to 2,400 square feet with an additional permissible deviation of up to 20% – will no longer need to obtain OCs to get electricity connections.