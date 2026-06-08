Barriers fail to stop plastic flood into Seegehalli Lake in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Lake activists are unhappy with Bengaluru East City Corporation’s work of installing trash barriers at inlets to prevent garbage from entering Seegehalli Lake.

Despite these barriers, garbage and floating materials like plastic have made their way into the water body in the last month because of heavy rain.

“The idea was to contain garbage and floating materials entering the lake. But with just a few spells of rain, the entire water body is filled with garbage. We doubt whether proper barriers have been installed,” said Balaji Ragotham, a lake activist.

Bhupradha, Executive Engineer, Lakes, Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC), said plastic dumped upstream areas has entered the drain network and flooded the lake. As trash barriers installed are of minimum capacity, the contractor has been asked to upgrade them to higher capacity ones. “Each rain, we get at least 15 tractor loads of plastic from Seegehalli lake,” he said.

He pointed out that the only way to avoid waste and garbage from flooding the lakes is to make solid waste management effective or implement the ban on single-use plastic strictly.