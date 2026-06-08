Chandragupta is new Karnataka intelligence chief

BENGALURU: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, an unusual move on a Sunday, the Karnataka government transferred several IAS and IPS officers. Senior police officer Chandragupta has been appointed Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), replacing Labhu Ram as the head of the Intelligence wing.

The Congress-led state government has also created a new post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister (Programme and Project Implementation) and appointed GBA Special Commissioner (Administration, Revenue and IT) Munish Moudgil to the position. According to the government, the new post carries the same status and responsibilities as that of a Principal Secretary to the government.

Senior bureaucrat Anjum Parwez has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary to the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department.

According to the notification issued on Sunday, Deepa Cholan, who was serving as Secretary to the Urban Development Department, has been transferred as Secretary to the Transport Department, replacing N V Prasad. Meanwhile, 2008-batch IAS officer Cauvery B B has been posted as Secretary to the Urban Development Department.

M V Venkatesh has been appointed Registrar of Co-operative Societies, while Selvamani R has been posted as Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety.

Among the IPS transfers, senior police officer Pronab Mohanty, who was serving as Director General of Police (Internal Security Division), has been appointed Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences. He has also been given concurrent charge as Director General of Police (Cyber Crimes), CID.