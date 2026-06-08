Congress kickstarts ’28 campaign in Karnataka, BJP & JDS may have to rewire

BENGALURU: Last week, Karnataka’s political landscape underwent a paradigm shift with the smooth transition of power from AHINDA champion Siddaramaiah to Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar; AHINDA is Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

The ruling Congress heaved a sigh of relief as confusion over change in leadership, which had lingered for a year, cleared and the new government hit the ground running, eager to overcome anti-incumbency against the previous regime led by Siddaramaiah. The change has redrawn caste equations, forcing the opposition BJP-JDS alliance to go back to the drawing board and rework their strategy for the 2028 assembly polls.

On the organisational front, the Congress has brought in senior leader BK Hariprasad as part of its backward classes outreach, to compensate for the exit of Siddaramaiah.

Vokkaliga-AHINDA combo

Ahead of the 2028 elections, the Congress appears to have resorted to a conservative gameplan of shoring up its AHINDA votebank along with Vokkaliga support, and is expecting a considerable shift of the community vote in its favour with young and dynamic leader DK Shivakumar at the helm. Having Shivakumar, a man known for mobilising resources, as the engine will reduce KPCC president BK Hariprasad’s burden to a large extent.

Shivakumar has proved that he can connect with traditional voters -- in the 2023 assembly polls the party won a considerable number of seats in Old Mysuru region -- and the young, who look on him as an aspirational leader with another decade of active politics left in him.

Shivakumar has a little less than two years in office, which is not a short time for him to calibrate his style of administration. In his outreach to youngsters of all communities, he has announced free bus passes to students.