Cyber fraudsters resort to psychological tactics

BENGALURU: Threats of arrest, a sense of urgency, isolation and intense mental pressure are among the key tactics used by fraudsters in “digital arrest” scams. Cybercrime investigators say the criminals are increasingly targeting people living alone and elderly citizens, exploiting fear and trust to siphon off large sums of money.
With recent cases of a retired teacher losing Rs 24 crore and a woman being duped of Rs 2.2 crore after being kept under digital arrest for more than 20 days, the spotlight has once again fallen on the sophisticated psychological methods employed by cyber fraudsters.
A senior officer from the Cyber Command Centre said that unlike other cyber frauds that rely on quick deception, digital arrest scams are carefully planned operations where criminals subject victims to prolonged mental pressure, fear and isolation before forcing them to transfer their money.
Fraudsters target elderly people, those living alone
Investigators believe that while some victims are contacted through random calls, many are now being specifically targeted after fraudsters obtain personal information through data breaches and other illegal sources.
Fraudsters are particularly targeting senior citizens and individuals living alone, as they are often less aware of modern technology and can be easily preyed upon. They also monitor social media profiles to identify potential victims.
The scammers first profile their targets and then approach them online posing as officials from central investigation agencies. They accuse victims of involvement in serious crimes, like money laundering, drug trafficking and other offences.
Fake documents, arrest warrants and video calls from rooms resembling police stations are used to make the threats appear real, giving victims little time or space to think rationally, cybercrime investigators said. Once fear takes hold, the fraudsters isolate victims by instructing them not to disconnect calls or inform family members.
They continuously threaten them with arrest, imprisonment and seizure of assets. In most cases, the fraudsters claim they can help resolve the issue and proceed to collect the victims’ personal, financial and banking details. They analyse recent transactions, purchases, investments and assets, claiming the information is required for verification.
By alternating fear with reassurance that their money will be returned after verification, the scammers exploit victims’ trust, causing many to transfer their life savings. Another senior police officer said that, in many cases, victims revealed that they were under tremendous psychological pressure. The threats of arrest, coupled with forged documents that appear genuine, leave them with little time to think rationally and verify the claims being made.
Officer added that despite aggressive awareness campaigns informing the public that the police and investigating agencies never conduct arrests online or ask for money transfers for verification, many continue to fall victim. “In moments of panic, victims stop using their common sense and fraudsters exploit this fear to siphon off money,” the officer said.
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