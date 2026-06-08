Cyber fraudsters resort to psychological tactics

Fraudsters target elderly people, those living alone

Investigators believe that while some victims are contacted through random calls, many are now being specifically targeted after fraudsters obtain personal information through data breaches and other illegal sources.

Fraudsters are particularly targeting senior citizens and individuals living alone, as they are often less aware of modern technology and can be easily preyed upon. They also monitor social media profiles to identify potential victims.

The scammers first profile their targets and then approach them online posing as officials from central investigation agencies. They accuse victims of involvement in serious crimes, like money laundering, drug trafficking and other offences.

Fake documents, arrest warrants and video calls from rooms resembling police stations are used to make the threats appear real, giving victims little time or space to think rationally, cybercrime investigators said. Once fear takes hold, the fraudsters isolate victims by instructing them not to disconnect calls or inform family members.

They continuously threaten them with arrest, imprisonment and seizure of assets. In most cases, the fraudsters claim they can help resolve the issue and proceed to collect the victims’ personal, financial and banking details. They analyse recent transactions, purchases, investments and assets, claiming the information is required for verification.