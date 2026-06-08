DK Shivakumar seeks people’s support to return as CM in 2028

BENGALURU: On his maiden visit to Kanakapura Assembly constituency after becoming chief minister, DK Shivakumar on Sunday expressed hope of returning as CM in 2028 and sought the continued support of people.

During a day-long roadshow across his constituency, Shivakumar said only two years are left in his tenure and he has to travel across Karnataka and work for the entire state. He urged people to give him the freedom and support needed to govern effectively and return to Kanakapura in 2028 as chief minister again.

When he asked the gathering if they want to see him as CM only for two years, they collectively said no. Shivakumar said he shall keep track of the work to be done in Kanakapura. “Wherever you go, people will now say you are from CM’s constituency. Earlier, Ramakrishna Hegde had contested from here. My political career started from here. It’s you who made me CM,’’ he said, seeking their blessings.

He also urged JDS workers to reach him. “DK Shivakumar is here. The doors of my house are open to you as well. You can approach me and seek help whenever needed. God does not give blessings or curses. He only gives opportunities. We must make use of those opportunities. Earlier, we supported Anita Kumaraswamy and H D Kumaraswamy because we wanted to keep the BJP away from power. I do not wish to discuss the past now,” he said.