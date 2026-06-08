DK Shivakumar seeks people’s support to return as CM in 2028

BENGALURU: On his maiden visit to Kanakapura Assembly constituency after becoming chief minister, DK Shivakumar on Sunday expressed hope of returning as CM in 2028 and sought the continued support of people.
During a day-long roadshow across his constituency, Shivakumar said only two years are left in his tenure and he has to travel across Karnataka and work for the entire state. He urged people to give him the freedom and support needed to govern effectively and return to Kanakapura in 2028 as chief minister again.
When he asked the gathering if they want to see him as CM only for two years, they collectively said no. Shivakumar said he shall keep track of the work to be done in Kanakapura. “Wherever you go, people will now say you are from CM’s constituency. Earlier, Ramakrishna Hegde had contested from here. My political career started from here. It’s you who made me CM,’’ he said, seeking their blessings.
He also urged JDS workers to reach him. “DK Shivakumar is here. The doors of my house are open to you as well. You can approach me and seek help whenever needed. God does not give blessings or curses. He only gives opportunities. We must make use of those opportunities. Earlier, we supported Anita Kumaraswamy and H D Kumaraswamy because we wanted to keep the BJP away from power. I do not wish to discuss the past now,” he said.
On former CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said they both will lead the party to victory in 2028 again and form the government. “You (people) prayed for me during my difficult times, made vows, fought for me and even faced legal cases. Your efforts have now borne fruit. Though it took two extra days, Siddaramaiah has acted according to his word. I must work in accordance with the party’s guidance,’’ he said.
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he urged people to remain vigilant.
“Do not assume your name is already on the voter list and remain complacent. You must submit applications again. If you fail to do so, you may lose your vote and even access to government welfare schemes. You may not receive benefits such as under Gruha Lakshmi or Gruha Jyothi. Ensure that your vote remains in the Kanakapura constituency,” he said.
The CM announced five key commitments for Kanakapura, including a medical college, housing for the poor, jobs for locals, KPS schools and a dedicated officer to address public grievances.
Special officers
CM said he will appoint special officers to listen to the problems and grievances of people of his constituency. “The people of my constituency have political understanding and awareness. Even though they expect nothing from me, it is my duty to serve them,” he told reporters. “I must express my gratitude to my people. Their hard work must be rewarded fittingly. The people of Sathanur constituency, Doddaalahalli zilla panchayat and Kanakapura want to meet me. I have not been able to give them time. I had appealed to everyone not to come to Bengaluru. That is why I am visiting the constituency now,” he said.