Karnataka to recruit 3,395 cops; e-applications open today

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said the police department will fill 3,395 vacant posts of civil police constable through direct recruitment across various districts, cities and police units in the state. The online application process will begin on Monday and the last date for submission is July 3.

The recruitment examination will be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) in offline Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) mode. Candidates must submit their applications only through the official KEA website.

Priyank said that of the total vacancies, 2,266 posts are reserved for male candidates, 755 for female candidates, 257 for in-service male personnel, 82 for in-service female personnel, and 35 for transgender candidates.

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 37,500 to Rs 76,100 and will be covered under the National Pension System (NPS). Candidates must have passed PUC or an equivalent qualification, including CBSE, the Indian School Certificate, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or a three-year diploma recognised under government norms. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The age limit for various categories are as follows (in years). General Merit (GM) - (33). SC, ST, Category-1,2A,2B,3A,3B - (35). Budakattu (ST from Forest area) - (38). Ex-serviceman (GM) - (38). Ex-serviceman (Reserved) - (40).

The minister said the state government has granted a one-time relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. He added that candidates must submit their applications only through the official KEA website: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. For further information and technical assistance, candidates may contact the KEA Information Centre at 080-23460460 or visit the official X account, @KEA_karnataka.