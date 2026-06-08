LPG price hike adds to household burden in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The recent increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 29 has pushed the cost in Bengaluru to Rs 944 from Rs 915, adding to the burden on consumers already grappling with a series of price hikes in recent months.

This is the second hike in the past three months. In March, LPG prices were increased by Rs 60 per cylinder following disruptions in global energy markets linked to tensions in West Asia. The price of a 5-kg LPG cylinder has also risen by around Rs 10, from Rs 340 to Rs 351.

Speaking to TNIE about the impact of the hike, Ravi Richard, a retired professor, said, “The LPG price hike affects lower-middle-class and economically weaker sections in a serious way.

"The Union government should ensure that low-income groups are protected from such increases through a differential pricing system. Those who can afford higher prices may be charged more, while poorer sections should be shielded from the burden.”