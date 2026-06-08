Mandya govt hospitals get radiologists as ultrasound machines idle since 2014–18 are finally activated

BENGALURU: Government hospitals in six of the seven taluks of Mandya district have, for the first time, been provided radiologists to enable ultrasound scanning services, ending years of dependence on private diagnostic centres.

The lack of radiologists had earlier forced pregnant women and other patients to rely on private facilities, which were also alleged to have delayed or failed reporting of suspected minor pregnancies to the police or competent authorities.

Although ultrasound machines were supplied to KR Pet taluk hospital in 2014 and to hospitals in the remaining six taluks in 2017–18, they remained largely unused due to the absence of sanctioned radiologist posts, despite repeated representations from health officials over the years.

As a corrective measure, four casualty medical officer posts have been converted into radiologist posts and deployed across six taluks—Mandya, Nagamangala, Pandavapura, Malavalli, Maddur and Srirangapatna. Two of the appointees have been given additional charge of one taluk each. However, KR Pet taluk has not been covered, as its ultrasound machine, unused for nearly 12 years, has become defunct and has been sent for repair.