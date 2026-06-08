Mandya govt hospitals get radiologists as ultrasound machines idle since 2014–18 are finally activated

BENGALURU: Government hospitals in six of the seven taluks of Mandya district have, for the first time, been provided radiologists to enable ultrasound scanning services, ending years of dependence on private diagnostic centres.
The lack of radiologists had earlier forced pregnant women and other patients to rely on private facilities, which were also alleged to have delayed or failed reporting of suspected minor pregnancies to the police or competent authorities.
Although ultrasound machines were supplied to KR Pet taluk hospital in 2014 and to hospitals in the remaining six taluks in 2017–18, they remained largely unused due to the absence of sanctioned radiologist posts, despite repeated representations from health officials over the years.
As a corrective measure, four casualty medical officer posts have been converted into radiologist posts and deployed across six taluks—Mandya, Nagamangala, Pandavapura, Malavalli, Maddur and Srirangapatna. Two of the appointees have been given additional charge of one taluk each. However, KR Pet taluk has not been covered, as its ultrasound machine, unused for nearly 12 years, has become defunct and has been sent for repair.
The move follows intervention by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, whose directions prompted the district administration to operationalise scanning services and strengthen enforcement under the PCPNDT Act. He had earlier taken note of alleged lapses in reporting suspected minor pregnancies linked to child marriage cases, resulting in multiple FIRs under the POCSO and PCPNDT Acts—23 in KR Pet taluk and 22 across the remaining taluks.
During the inquiry, two diagnostic centres in KR Pet taluk were found to be violating the PCPNDT Act. The Upa Lokayukta also expressed displeasure over instances where a gynaecologist from KR Pet allegedly referred patients to private diagnostic centres using official letterheads.
The doctor later apologised at a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, stating that pregnant women require multiple scans during pregnancy and stressing the need for adequate radiologist availability to reduce health risks, including maternal mortality.
The Upa Lokayukta, however, criticised officials for failing to ensure utilisation of government scanning equipment and for neglecting institutional responsibilities. He directed the District Health Officer to submit details of action taken against the doctor concerned, records of scans conducted by private centres over the past two years, and prevailing scan charges.
Earlier, the district administration had instructed taluk-level vigilance committees to inspect all 63 private scanning centres in Mandya district and submit audit reports on scans conducted over the previous six months, following earlier cases related to non-reporting of scans involving minors.