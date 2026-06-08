Omission of his photo in ads, Karnataka DyCM to talk to CM DK Shivakumar

TUMAKURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Sunday said he will take up the issue of his picture being omitted from official government advertisements that appeared for a couple of days in newspapers with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

“If it has occurred at the level of officials, we will correct it. Right now, doing the government’s work is more important to us than to worry about a photo,” he told reporters.

“No, I haven’t seen or noticed it. Once I return to Bengaluru, I will discuss it with the chief minister. If the Information Department has omitted it, I will speak to them as well. I don’t know the purpose or reason behind this omission. We will rectify it,” he replied at a press conference at the deputy comissioner’s office.

JDS and certain Dalit organisations raised the issue as his photo did not feature in the advertisements released by the backward classes department on the occasion of former CM late D Devaraj Urs’ birth anniversary on Saturday, while the chief minsiter’s CM’s picture was there prominently.