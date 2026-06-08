Pollution fear, as contamination kills hundreds of fish at Sunkalpalya Lake

BENGALURU: Hundreds of fish deaths have been reported from Sunkalpalya Lake under Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) over the past three weeks due to suspected water contamination and a decrease in Dissolved Oxygen levels.

A resident and a walker who noticed dead fish floating and a few gasping for breath say the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, when contacted, were just passing the buck.

“I tried to contact officials, but they just gave numbers of other officials and asked me to raise the issue. This is passing the buck, while leaving the actual issue unaddressed,” Dipu Nair, a resident of Sunkalpalya, said.

Nair said the matter was also raised with a senior official of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), but did not receive any reply and later realised that the custody of the water body has been transferred from BDA to GBA.

“The officials have deployed a few workers who come with gunny bags and plastic sacks to collect and dispose of the dead fish. This has been happening for the last few days. It appears to be a cover-up act. If dead fish are not removed, the stench would have become unbearable, and the issue would have become big,” he said.